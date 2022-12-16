MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday night at a Millsboro liquor store.
It happened shortly before 10 p.m. at East Coast Liquors, located at 28219 Dupont Blvd. Police said an unknown suspect entered the store with what appeared to be a firearm and demanded money from the employee. The suspect then ran out of the store with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during this incident.
Troopers said the suspect was described as a black male wearing an unknown type of face covering with a gray hoodie, black pants, and tan boots.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues investigating this case. Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective D. Yencer by calling 302-752-3791. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.