WALLOPS ISLAND, Va.- A possible weekend launch for Rocket Lab.
The “Stronger Together” mission will be Rocket Lab’s second Electron mission from its dedicated launch pad at Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2 on Wallops Island.
The launch is a dedicated mission for Capella Space, a leading U.S. satellite manufacturer and Earth observation company. “Stronger Together” will deliver to orbit two more Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites that enable Capella Space to deliver the highest quality, highest resolution SAR imagery commercially available with the fastest order-to delivery time, empowering organizations across the public and private sector to make informed, accurate decisions.
The launch date will be this Saturday between 6-8pm.
Rocket Lab will not attempt to recover Electron for this mission.