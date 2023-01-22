WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. - Rocket Lab has announced that it's scheduled launch from NASA's Wallops Island Flight Facility on Monday has been rescheduled due to the weather.
Officials say the weather is favorable on Tuesday, and the launch is now slated for that day between 6 and 8 p.m.
This is for an unmanned 59 feet tall Electron rocket that will deploy radio frequency monitoring satellites.
This would be Rocket Lab's first launch from Wallops Island.
The rocket was slated to launch back in December but launches were scrubbed several times, primarily due to the weather.