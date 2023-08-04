GEORGETOWN, DE -- Congresswomen Lisa Blunt-Rochester visited Rosa Health Center in Georgetown today. The congresswoman took a tour of the clinic which was recently approved for a Community Project Funding request. If federally approved -- the clinic would receive a 1,082,537 dollar federal grant.
The Health Clinic, which primarily serves underserved communities in Georgetown says they would use the grant money for expansions. They say not only would the physical size increase, but their educational healthcare resources as well.
Staff tells us they see over 2,000 patients with only two exam rooms available.
Dr. Rama Peri from Rosa says education is personally a major priority. She says over 70% of her patients are uninsured and many do not know how to read or write in English. She believes healthcare and proper education go hand-in-hand.
Dr. Peri says she loves the community, and it is crucial that the facility supports it.
“Being a physician, it's actually a very selfish profession" said Perri, "because we get the gratitude, the happiness of knowing that we’ve made a change, that we’ve helped somebody.”
A hopeful shot in the arm to a Georgetown community staple.