REHOBOTH BEACH, DE – As mid-August ushers in the height of hurricane season, the East Coast has experienced its share of rough tides due to the hurricane activity. However, these conditions haven't deterred swimmers in Rehoboth Beach.
Despite the presence of rough waves, beachgoers continue to flock to the shoreline.
Rehoboth Beach Patrol has reported a busy week with 26 rescues. Rehoboth Beach lifeguard Josh Walker says he rescued two young children who had been caught in a flash riptide current.
Walker, a seasoned lifeguard over over 5 years, said training and experience keeps them prepared.
He emphasized, however, that even experienced swimmers can struggle in the conditions - especially for those less familiar with handling waves.
Rehoboth Beach Patrol Captain Jeff Giles stressed the importance of responsibility especially when lifeguards are not always around.
“Most of our beach here in Rehoboth, over half of it isn’t guarded at some points, so we want to make the public aware to swim where the lifeguards are at – and know your limitations.”
Captain Giles revealed that the past week has seen a surge in rescue operations, and he expects this trend to continue as hurricanes continue to pass through.
With Labor Day weekend coming up, the beach patrol is preparing for an influx of visitors by increasing staffing levels, especially in areas that are typically unguarded.
Swimmers are strongly advised to buddy up and keep a lookout for lifeguards at all times.