OCEAN CITY, Md. - A key gateway into Ocean City is scheduled to close in one week as the Maryland State Highway Administration begins a major repair project on the Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge on Route 50.
SHA says the drawbridge will be fully closed to vehicle traffic from Jan. 20 through Feb. 3, with a signed detour directing drivers to take U.S. 113 near Berlin to Route 90, then down Coastal Highway to reach Ocean City.
Charlie Gischlar, a spokesperson for SHA, said the bridge is 84 years old and requires ongoing maintenance to keep it operating reliably. The work during the full closure will focus on replacing the nose lock assembly and addressing sections of the bridge’s floor beams.
Gischlar said the bridge must be shut down during that period because crews will have heavy construction equipment and welding operations on the span. He said the draw span will also need to remain in the upright position frequently so crews can complete the work and test components, making normal traffic operations unsafe.
Ahead of the full closure, drivers may continue to see periodic single-lane restrictions during off-peak hours. SHA says overhead message signs are being used to alert drivers in advance, and detour signage will be posted along the route.
Ocean City Fire Department officials say they are preparing to maintain coverage on both sides of the bay once the bridge becomes impassable.
Ryan Whittington with the Ocean City Fire Department said emergency vehicles will not be able to cross Route 50 during the shutdown, but the department plans to staff its West Ocean City station off Keyser Point Road with both volunteer and career personnel, including fire and ambulance units. He said command staff is also coordinating with 911 centers and partner agencies so additional resources can be dispatched quickly when needed.
Whittington urged drivers to plan ahead, give themselves extra time and practice the detour route before the closure begins. He also warned that sudden turns and distracted driving near barricades and detour points can increase the risk of crashes.
After the bridge reopens in early February, SHA says intermittent single-lane closures are expected to continue during off-peak hours until the project is finished, anticipated by the end of March, weather permitting. SHA also says a separate project to clean and paint the bridge is planned for 2027 during the offseason.
More information and updates are available through SHA’s project listings at roads.maryland.gov.