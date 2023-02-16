Salisbury, Md. - The Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District’s Public Art committee is searching for artists to paint electric utility boxes in Downtown Salisbury. In cooperation with the City of Salisbury, the committee plans to select eight design proposals.
Interested artists have up until April 1st, 2023 to submit their designs. Artists will be selected by April 10th.
Artists must submit:
- Application form
- Several examples of their work (3-5 images)
- A design proposal
- A sketch or rendering of how the design would appear applied to a power box both front and back (templates provided)
Selected artists will be compensated $750.00 for their initial proposals. Their designs will then be submitted to the Maryland State Arts Council’s Public Art Planning Grant program for further funding consideration. If further funding is obtained, selected artists will receive an additional $2,000 to complete their artwork within a year.
More information, including the application to submit, can be found here.