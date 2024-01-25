Salisbury Announces Emergency Detour at College Ave. and Division St.

SALISBURY, MD– The City of Salisbury announced emergency traffic alterations at the intersection of College Avenue and South Division Street.
The Mayor's Office said the failure of a traffic signal will require a significant emergency repair and an altered traffic pattern.
The Department of Infrastructure and Development identified the problem in the signal’s underground lines and closed the intersection to traffic on South Division Street, according to a press release.
Officials expect the detour to last several days – and recommend drivers avoid the intersection if possible.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.