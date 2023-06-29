SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury has outlined the first phase of their Parking Master Plan for downtown Salisbury.
The announcement follows a Mayor’s Office Business Forum on Wednesday and a review by the Salisbury City Council and Disability Advisory Committee. Feedback from local business owners was also considered, according to the City.
“We know residents and businesses are concerned with parking in Downtown Salisbury, City Administration hear and understand the concerns,” said City Administrator Andy Kitzrow. “This is only the First Phase of the Parking Master Plan and we addressed the 3 main issues that were heard: Accessibility, Enforcement/Safety, and Communications. We look forward to continuing to work with the public on ways to make Salisbury a more enjoyable place to live, visit, and explore.”
City administration says accessibility measures including more handicap parking spaces will be added as the first phase is implemented. Limited mobility spaces, to be called “Kindness Spaces,” will be used for senior citizens, families with strollers, and others with limited mobility according to the City.
Parking enforcement is set to change to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with updated signage throughout July. Free parking will still be available on weekends and evenings after 4 p.m. the City says.
Salisbury is also set to introduce Free Parking Fridays beginning tomorrow, June 30th, ending September 1st, exclusively for on-street parking.
The City also acknowledged the need for lighting improvements, camera adjustments, and signage updates following a safety audit completed this month. The City says many of these adjustments have been completed but ask neighbors to notify them via the Citizen Reporter page on their website if any light outages are noticed.
Cameras in the parking garage are already monitored 24/7 according to the City but said they plan to add a frequent police presence at night as well.
Another measure the City announced is the Downtown Ambassador Program, aimed to assist in communication with downtown visitors regarding parking options. The Ambassadors will reportedly conduct daily parking garage checks and monitor parking areas throughout the day, providing assistance to anyone who needs it. They will also check in with nightlife locations and help with taxi and transportation notifications according to the City.
This is only the first round of improvements coming to downtown, various other solutions to parking and convenience are being explored and we look forward to implementing them into our everyday schedules,” said Mayor Jack Heath. “I thank the business owners for their candor and cooperation, because working together we can make Salisbury amazing.”