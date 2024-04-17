Salisbury Arts Alliance Unveils New Name and Branding

SALISBURY, MD– The nonprofit formerly known as Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District, Inc. unveiled new branding under the name Salisbury Arts Alliance.
Former Executive Director Jamie Heater will serve as board chair as the organization merges with the City of Salisbury.
The group’s 13-member Board of Directors will also remain intact, according to a press release.
“Salisbury will continue to have an Arts & Entertainment District, however the management of the district will now fall to the City of Salisbury’s Arts, Business and Culture Department,” Heater said. “Our non-profit was honored to serve this purpose for many years, and we are thrilled that the City has now devoted infrastructure to meet this need.”
The organization was originally founded in 2016 following the Maryland State Arts Council’s Art & Entertainment District designation framework.
The City took over responsibility for the Arts & Entertainment District designation in June 2023, spearheading many of the nonprofit’s signature programs.
Officials say the rebranding will allow the Salisbury Arts Alliance to expand beyond the city’s arts and entertainment district.