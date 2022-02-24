SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities are investigating a Wednesday afternoon fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to an assisted-living home in Salisbury.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 2 p.m. at a two-story home located at 911 N. Division St.
It took the Salisbury Fire Department 40 minutes to get the two-alarm blaze under control.
There fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to the structure and another $2,000 in damage to its contents. There were no reported injuries.
Deputy state fire marshal's determined the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.