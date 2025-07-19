SALISBURY, MD - Friends, family, and community members gathered on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life and legacy of Tom Brown, a former professional athlete and longtime youth sports coach who impacted generations of local kids in Salisbury.
The celebration of life was held at Salisbury University's Assembly Hall on Saturday. While there, visitors payed their respects, shared memories, and celebrated the life and legacy of Tom Brown.
Tom Brown, who passed away in April at age 84, played as a first baseman and outfielder for the Washington Senators and a starting safety for the Green Bay Packers. While with the Packers, he won two Super Bowls under Head Coach Vince Lombardi.
Brown was also the founder of the non-profit, the Tom Brown Rookie League. He ran the rookie league for over 40 years and introduced thousands of children to the fundamentals of baseball, football, and basketball, emphasizing not just skills, but life lessons.
"He was one of the most humble human beings there's ever been - he touched a lot of lives. I had a guy come up to me today and said, I just want you to know your dad made me a better father. It's an amazing thing, it's phenomenal," Tom's son, Jimmy Brown, told WBOC.
"The lasting legacy I hope that he has is that sports doesn't have to be about wins and losses. Wins and losses are important, but it's about the effort you put into things and bouncing back, and that's what my dad was all about."
Jimmy says he and his family saw people at the celebration that they hadn't seen in years, a testament to the impact of Tom Brown.
More on the life and legacy of Tom Brown can be found here.