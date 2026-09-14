SALISBURY, Md. — A backyard could soon become another housing option for families in Salisbury as the city considers allowing accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, on residential properties.
The Maryland Legislature adopted HB 1466 that establishes a statewide policy to encourage the development of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) in order to expand housing opportunities throughout the state.
Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County says the proposed change could help increase the supply of affordable housing in the city.
“So there is an obvious housing crisis happening right now, and accessory dwelling units will help to unlock housing supply and make housing more affordable for the families right here in Salisbury,” said Molly Hilligoss of Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County.
Under the proposed rules, property owners would be allowed to have one ADU per lot. The units could be attached to the primary home or built as a separate structure on the property, according to the City of Salisbury.
The ADU can not be larger than 75% of the size of the primary home.
Supporters say the additional housing option could benefit people at different stages of life, including young adults and seniors.
“I think young adults and seniors, actually, seniors who just needed to maybe be closer to a family member for better care but didn't want to be in the house with them, and young people who just can't seem to get started with the house because it's unaffordable,” Salisbury resident Vickie Henry said.
The proposal comes as Salisbury considers ways to expand housing options and increase access to more affordable homes.
City officials are expected to continue discussing the proposed ADU rules at the September 14th city council meeting.