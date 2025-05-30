SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury could soon revisit a longstanding housing restriction known as the "4-2 ordinance," which limits how many unrelated adults can rent a home together.
The ordinance, originally intended to prevent an influx of Salisbury University students into residential neighborhoods, generally restricts rentals to two unrelated adults per home, though some exceptions allow three or four occupants.
City Council President D'Shawn Doughty says the ordinance is outdated and hinders housing availability.
"Removing 4 to 2 makes it more accessible for people to live together," Doughty said. "Should government control how people live together, especially during a housing shortage and rising housing costs?"
Molly Hilligoss of Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County says the ordinance has had negative impacts on the organization's efforts to provide affordable housing.
"We currently have a three-bedroom, one-bath home in the Church Street neighborhood that we could rent to three single people who need affordable housing," Hilligoss explained. "But we can't do that because those three people are not related."
There's also been debate as to whether the ordinance could be in violation of the Fair Housing Act regarding familial status.
Doughty says the city council will discuss whether to remove or revise the ordinance sometime this summer as part of broader housing adjustments and planning initiatives.