SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury is working through the process of approving a business to open a second marijuana dispensary in town. The state of Maryland awards each county licenses, Wicomico County was given 3 by the state. Towns can then award them to businesses and locations that meet any requirements.
The first dispensary in Salisbury is on Mount Hermon Road, which has become a traffic-headache for many.
This second dispensary will be on South Salisbury Boulevard, where the old Kitties Flower Shop once sat.
Council President D’Shawn Doughty says he is confident this new business will ease those concerns.
“They have a good plan for bringing traffic in and out, and just make sure it’s safely flowing in that sector of town. It’s a really busy intersection. They’re gonna do a one-way one-way and a new system of operating,” said Doughty.
Some concerns are from businesses around the old Kittie’s Flower Shop who worry the increase of traffic and limited parking will impact their businesses negatively.
Doughty says the public's concerns have been voiced to this new business.
“We’ve heard the concerns with the existing dispensary so we’ve voiced that to the owners of this building who understand the gravity of having a safe operation here in our city,” said Doughty.
Doughty says adding a second dispensary can alleviate traffic concerns if people have at least more than just one option.
“We see that other jurisdictions have more than one operating safely and don't create that bottleneck and that confusion for residents around, so I’m excited and have someone who sees who operates here to improve even further,” said Doughty.
The city council will host a public hearing on this second dispensary in the coming weeks.