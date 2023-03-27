SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury City Council has voted to approve the creation of a housing and homelessness fund to benefit the Anne Street tiny home village.
The tiny homes are just about ready to open to serve the homeless population in Salisbury.
"We should be up and running hopefully soon, I don't want to jinx it fingers crossed," said City Councilwoman Michele Gregory.
Gregory says a part needed to power the village's generator led to a months long delay.
"This is something that we have been trying to get online for over six months now and it's been very frustrating for everyone involved, not the least of which being our unhoused population who are waiting. We have a long wait list of folks who are ready to get in there," she said.
The fund will be a joint partnership with the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore.
Ron Strickler, the Salisbury Housing and Community Development Director said in a recent council meeting "We've already had some strong donations on the front end you know as we're building this site up, so you know I think it will be a good way to recognize those in our community who are going to continue to recognize our homeless initiatives."
City officials say there will be 24 clients living in the tiny homes, with those who have been homeless the longest getting priority.
Gregory says as someone who has experienced homelessness, this fund means a lot to her.
"Number one thing this fund will do is ease the burden on the tax payer on keeping the maintenance up. It would help us do rapid repairs of items," she said.
Gregory says the tiny home village is now poised to be up and running next month.