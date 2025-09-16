Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.