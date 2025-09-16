SALISBURY, Md. - On September 8th, a body was found in the Wicomico River. Now, Councilwoman April Jackson is calling for safety railings to be added to the Riverwalk in downtown Salisbury.
"Let's have concerns for public safety and for us citizens," said Jackson. "I am a grown person and I don't always feel safe walking here, you know?"
Jackson told WBOC when she brought up the topic before, she was told the decision to add safety railings to the Riverwalk is up to the state.
We asked Maryland's Department of Natural Resources about the issue. Here is their response:
"A project like safety railings would be a local project, but the Department of Natural Resources would be glad to work with the Salisbury community to identify if any funding opportunities would be available through state or federal sources."
We also asked Mayor Randy Taylor if he would consider adding railings. His answer was no.
"My administration, like others before, has thoroughly evaluated the possibility of installing fencing along the Riverwalk. While public safety is and will remain a top priority, the decision to forgo fencing is based on a comprehensive review of both logistical and practical considerations.
The Riverwalk spans thousands of feet, with additional miles of adjacent riverfront. Installing a continuous barrier would be a significant financial undertaking, and one that presents numerous engineering and environmental challenges.
More importantly, data shows that a substantial number of drowning incidents have occurred outside the Riverwalk area, including several in the North Prong. Many of these tragic events have involved contributing factors such as drug or alcohol use—circumstances that a physical barrier would not effectively mitigate.
We recognize the gravity of these incidents. We share in the community’s concern and grief over these tragedies. At the same time, it is worth noting that most cities across the country maintain open-access river walks. No single solution has proven universally effective, and fencing alone is unlikely to address the root causes of these unfortunate incidents.
Our focus moving forward will be on enhancing public awareness, pursuing preventative strategies, and continuing to work closely with local partners to promote safety along our waterfronts.
We remain committed to making thoughtful, data-driven decisions that balance public safety, fiscal responsibility, and community access."
Rob Frampton is the Chief for Salisbury's Fire Department, who must respond to water rescues in the city. He says regardless if railings were installed at the river, people still need to be safe around water.
"You have lifeguards at the beach and people still drown. You have life jackets on boats and people still fall off and drown," said Frampton. "Railings is not going to be the end all, be all and stop all and prevent all drownings."
Jackson says she plans to meet with other city leaders about the topic. When it comes to the man's body that was pulled from the Wicomico River, that was Daequan White of Salisbury. Salisbury police tell us they are still awaiting the official results from the State Medical Examiner as to his official cause of death.