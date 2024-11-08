SALISBURY, Md. Developer Brad Gillis says he will no longer close a major parking lot in downtown Salisbury, which would have impacted those downtown.
Gillis had plans to shut down the lot 1, 11 and 15 after a dispute with the city of Salisbury. Gillis owns the lot, which he has plans for apartments and a parking garage. Until the project broke ground, Gillis has a contract with the city of Salisbury which allows the city to offer the space to the public to park at.
However Gillis claimed the city, specifically Mayor Randy Taylor was stalling his project, which the mayor denied.
Regardless, Gillis said out of desperation in his attempts to work with the city, Gillis would close the lots from the public to park at.
On Friday, Gillis said he is no longer closing the lots.
“Today is a happy day. We’re excited to announce that we made the decision to not close the parking lot. We think that it’s in the best interest of the community. We think that minimizing the disruption downtown is good for all parties involved.”
WBOC is waiting for comment from the City of Salisbury.