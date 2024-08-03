SALISBURY, MD– Salisbury Fire Department (SFD) dive crews operated in the Wicomico River this morning following reports of a body in the water.
Crews were called to the area of 319 Camden Ave at approximately 2:44 a.m., according to the department’s website.
SFD announced the search on its official Facebook page at 4:20 a.m.
The Salisbury Police Department announced a death investigation was underway in the same area at 7:27 a.m. WBOC could not confirm the connection between responses.
Information is limited at this time. WBOC will provide updates as more information becomes available.