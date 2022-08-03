SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge has sentenced a 60-year-old Salisbury man to 15 years in prison for trafficking cocaine.
The Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office said John Farrare's prison sentence on Friday was the result of his third conviction for felony drug offenses. Farrare was on probation in Dorchester County for a 2016 drug conviction when he was arrested.
Prosecutors said that a member of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Community Action Team and Criminal Investigation Division posed as an undercover buyer and purchased cocaine from Farrare twice in December of 2021. Ferrare was arrested a few days later.
Police searched Farrare’s home and found cocaine, as well as $6,875 in cash.