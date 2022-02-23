SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Fire Department rescued a woman from the roof of her burning home in Salisbury this afternoon. The fire started around 2:30 PM on the 900 block of North Division Street. Talane Hastings was next door when the fire broke out.
“I came around the front when I had smelled and saw the smoke and heard someone on the street call the house is on fire and there was a young lady sitting on the roof,” Hastings said. “The fire department was here very fast and they got her down and about that time flames just started billowing out of the house. and I don’t know it was really scary.”
The Salisbury Fire department says the home had active smoke detectors. They were able to quickly extinguish the fire and Hastings believes they arrived just in time.
“I think that they got here quick that’s all I can say,” Hastings says. “Yeah otherwise it would be down to the ground I’m sure.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no reported injuries.