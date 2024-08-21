SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury announced they are conducting a citywide fire hydrant flushing program for two weeks in September.
The City of Salisbury is conducting fire hydrant flushing to ensure water quality, improve "the health of our water system and ensure that fire hydrants are operational and in good working order".
The flushing will take place September 8th - 12th during the hours of 7pm to 5am. The public areas being flushed are highlighted blue on a map provided below.
Other areas of the above map are being flushed over the following week during normal business hours, according to the City of Salisbury. That includes September 16th-20th from 8am to 3:30pm.
The city says the flushing can cause sediment to break loose, and those sediments can find its way into the pipes of homes or businesses. Director of Water Works, Cori Cameron says "“If you find discoloration of your water during this period, simply turning on all the faucets and running the water for a short while should clear up your water."