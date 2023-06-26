SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury's Lot 10, a long-standing gathering spot for vendors and bargain hunters, bid farewell to its iconic flea market over the weekend.
The atmosphere was bittersweet for many who have frequented the market for years. The lot's transformation into a hotel and convention center looms on the horizon, leaving the future of the beloved flea market uncertain.
For more than a decade, the Salisbury Flea Market has been a treasure trove of clothes, knick-knacks, and toys, offering an eclectic mix of goods to its loyal visitors.
Among them is Jilna Jean-Baptiste, who expressed mixed emotions about leaving the lot that has been her livelihood and a source of joy.
"This is how I pay my bills, how I do everything. And I love talking to people, I love doing this," said Jean-Baptiste.
Jack Street, another longstanding vendor also reflected saying "I'm going to be thinking mostly about the years that I spent here and the people that I met, and I won't see them no more. That's the way life goes, and you have to move with it."
The flea market has been more than just a shopping destination; it has become a cherished part of the community.
Steven Kipke described the joy he felt stopping at the flea market on his way to the beach.
"You feel very comfortable at ease, and there's no pressure to buy anything. Mostly everything's a dollar at most five dollars," Kipke siad.
Lot 10's transformation is part of Salisbury's Downtown's evolving face. The lot is set to be developed into a hotel and conference center, with an estimated cost exceeding 120 million dollars.
The second phase of the development will bring housing options and additional retail space to the lot.
While the future of the flea market remains uncertain, Mayor Jack Heath previously told WBOC the flea market would continue elsewhere.
However, according to a city spokesperson, there is no new information about a new home for the flea market at this time.