SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has announced a settlement with A&J Hearing Aid Sales, Inc, formerly located on Milford Street in Salisbury.
According to the Attorney General, A&J Hearing Aid Sales, doing business as Audio Advantage Hearing Aid Center, became unable to fulfill customer orders and failed to refund those customers in a timely manner.
The business closed in 2021 following these refund delays.
The settlement forbids the company and its former owner from selling products unable to be provided within a reasonable time. The owner is also required to refund any Audio Advantage customers who haven’t already been compensated for products they never received.
“This settlement requires Audio Advantage to pay any customers who are still owed refunds for purchased hearing aids that were not provided,” said Attorney General Brown. “When businesses navigate challenges, consumers should be shielded from undue consequences. Our Consumer Protection Division plays a pivotal role in promoting fairness and safeguarding Marylanders in receiving vital health-related goods and services to improve their quality of life.”
Those who are owed refunds can call the Health Education and Advocacy hotline at 410-528-1840 or 877-261-8807 (toll-free).