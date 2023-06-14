SALISBURY, Md.- The Christian Shelter in Salisbury says it is 50% behind on it's donations for this time of the year, the most behind the shelter has ever been on donations, according to shelter director Anthony Dickerson. Dickerson says homeless is increasing in Salisbury, and the shelter can not keep up with it's pace if the shelter cannot draw in more donors.
Dickerson points to rising rents and another disturbing trend.
"We're starting to see families, we're starting to see people that suffer or struggle from domestic violence coming to our shelter. So we want to keep this a family shelter," said Dickerson.
The shelter houses more than 50 guests. Dickerson says he hopes more people look to make an investment in their community.
"If you can help somebody, to get ahead if you can help someone to make a difference in their life it's like you investing into other people. And I think by investing in other people you will get a return on that," said Dickerson.
More information on the shelter can be found here.