Memorial Wreath
SALISBURY, Md. -- A solemn, yet celebratory ceremony in downtown Salisbury honored the life and sacrifice of fallen Salisbury Police Officer Henry Stephens on Friday. Law enforcement officers, family members and community supporters gathered to ensure his legacy will not be forgotten.
 
Surrounded by members of the Salisbury Police Department and relatives of Officer Stephens, who was posthumously promoted to the rank of Corporal on Friday, city leaders and attendees reflected on the sacrifice he made nearly seven decades ago in the line of duty.
 
The ceremony served both as a remembrance of Stephens’ death and as a tribute to the commitment and risks law enforcement officers continue to face every day.
 
Among those in attendance was Cheryl Haapala, Stephens’ daughter, who was born just 10 hours after her father’s funeral. Although she never had the opportunity to meet him, she said his presence and legacy have remained a major part of her life.
 
"It means everything," Haapala said of the ceremony. "I'm so honored, I've always been so proud of that legacy of my life."
 
Haapala said she has come to know her father through the stories and memories others have shared over the years.
 
"He was selfless. He was kind. He loved what he did," she said.
 
Officer Stephens was shot on Sept. 5, 1958, in an alley off Division Street while escorting a check forgery suspect into what was then Salisbury’s police station.
 
Stephens died from his injuries the following day, Sept. 6, 1958.
 
For many in attendance, Friday’s memorial was about more than remembering a single officer. It was also about recognizing the sacrifices made by law enforcement officers across generations.
 
"To see a community come together and still honor him to this day is so touching," said Lisa Beever, Stephens' granddaughter.
 
Friday’s ceremony ensured that future generations in Salisbury will continue to remember Officer Stephens and the sacrifice he made while serving the community in 1958.

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Video Journalist

Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.

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