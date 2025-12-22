SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury officials have announced the installation of new trash nets on stormwater outfall pipes in an effort to reduce pollution in public waterways.
In a press release sent on Monday, Dec. 22, city officials said the nets are designed to capture debris before it enters local streams, rivers, or bays. The nets are made from a durable mesh, allowing them to withstand changing water flow and seasonal conditions.
“These trash nets are a simple but powerful tool in our ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship,” Mayor Randy Taylor said. “By preventing litter from reaching our waterways, we’re protecting wildlife, improving water quality and enhancing the beauty of our City for residents and visitors alike.”
Taylor’s office says the nets will be periodically removed, emptied, and reinstalled by maintenance crews. The data collected from the nets will also be used to inform policy decisions and public education efforts in addition to reducing downstream cleanup costs.