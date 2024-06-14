LAUREL, DE - A Salisbury juvenile was arrested for the possession of a firearm and other charges in Sussex County on Thursday.
The Laurel Police Department report that on Thursday, June 13th, around 12:20pm, an officer was patrolling the area of the First Stop Gas Station at 104 West Street in Laurel when they observed three juvenile male subjects walking on West Street.
The officer saw one of the subjects appear to conceal a weapon in his waistband. The officer tried to conduct a pedestrian stop, but two of the subjects fled Eastbound on 6th Street. The one suspected of concealing a weapon continued Southbound on West Street.
Authorities observed the subject still reaching in the front of his waistband and ordered him to stop. The subject complied after multiple commands from officials and was detained.
A pat down of the subject revealed a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, possession of crack cocaine and Xanax pills without a prescription, according to Laurel Police Department.
He was placed under arrest and transported to the Laurel Police Department. The 17-year-old male from Salisbury, Maryland was charged with the following:
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm
-Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited
-Possession of Ammunition by Person Prohibited
-Possession of Controlled Substance
The subject was also found to have an active warrant issued by the Sussex County Family Court for the "Failure to Appear in reference to a February 2024 resisting arrest case".
He was committed into the custody of the Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Center in lieu of $7,900 secured bail. His bail was set at $500 unsecured for the outstanding warrant.
The Laurel Police Department say this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact LPD.