SALISBURY, Md. - The City of Salisbury has announced the launch of ‘Our Shore, Our Stories,’ a new public audio storytelling project available throughout the city highlighting the stories of neighbors across the area.
According to city officials, ‘Our Shore, Our Stores’ can be accessed online or by scanning a QR code within small blue markers in public spaces scattered around Salisbury, allowing participants to hear short, personal stories based in Salisbury and on the Eastern Shore.
Salisbury’s Arts, Business, and Culture Department describes the project as an oral history initiative built around community perspectives, family histories, and personal journeys.
“Our Shore, Our Stories is about preserving the voices, memories, and everyday moments that make this place home,” said Caroline O’Hare, Events and Culture Manager for the City of Salisbury. “Not every story has to be dramatic to matter. Sometimes the smallest memories — a person, a place, a moment you never forgot — are the ones that tell us the most about who we are. I hope this project helps people feel more connected to Salisbury, to the Eastern Shore, and to one another.”
The project will launch with an initial collection of six stories, according to officials, and is designed to grow over time as new stories are swapped in every few months. ABCD says previous stories will be archived on the project website.
Neighbors are invited to participate and share their own stories. ABCD says submissions don’t need to be polished or formal and can simply be a memory, a reflection, or something the storyteller would like future generations to remember. Submissions should begin with “My name is ____, I live in ____, and this is my story,” and can be submitted either by calling 410-575-3137 to record by phone or by uploading an audio file online. The recordings should be under three minutes long.
To hear current stories, submit a recording, or learn more about ‘Our Shore, Our Stories,’ you can click here.