SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury is looking at adding more handicap accessible parking downtown.
Councilmember Michele Gregory tells WBOC the issue could not be ignored by the city.
“It was made very apparent that we have a long way to go on making downtown more accessible for folks and one of those is having on-street disabled parking,” said Gregory.
Gregory said the city still has to pin-down some exact locations, though the area around the new Friendship Bridge.
“People need to be able to get to where they want to go easily,” said Gregory.
Adith Thummalapalli, city liaison to the Disability Advisory Committee says adding more accessible parking relieves stress on those who could use them.
“One of the biggest issues for individuals with disabilities participating in public activities is finding places to park, especially in Salisbury , where public transit isn’t often an option for individuals of disabilities,” said Thummalapalli. “Not being able to find parking can certainly be a hindrance in them being able to enjoy everything downtown has to offer.”
Gregory tells WBOC the city will be in further discussions with their field operations team to learn what is feasible in downtown Salisbury.