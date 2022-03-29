SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man is facing attempted murder and related charges in connection with a stabbing that occurred in early March at a local restaurant.
Salisbury police said that on the afternoon of March 2, officers responded to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional to investigate a report of an individual who had been stabbed. Officers met with a 20-year-old man who had an apparent laceration to his chest as a result of being stabbed with a sharp object. While at TidalHealth the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the ensuing investigation revealed that prior to responding to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, the victim and another man got into a fight in Brew River, located at 502 W. Main St. Invesatigators said that at one point during the confrontation the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Derrick Harmon, pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest. Harmon then fled the scene while witnesses to the incident transported the victim to TidalHealth, police said.
Through the course of the investigation, officers were able to identify Harmon as the suspect in this incident. He was taken into custody on March 24 at the La Quinta Inn at 300 S. Salisbury Blvd.
Harmon was charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment, concealed deadly weapon, and dangerous weapon with intent to injure. He was later turned over to the custody of the Wicomico County Detention Center.
This investigation is ongoing and the Salisbury Police Department is requesting anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the department's Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-3165. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.