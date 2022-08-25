SALISBURY, Md. - Police have arrested a Salisbury man accused of using his home for the purpose of drug dealing and prostitution.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that over the past couple of years, its Community Action Team continually received complaints about drug activity occurring at a home the 1500 block of Woodridge Drive in Salisbury.
The sheriff's office said an investigation determined that 51-year-old Kevin Beeman had been maintaining a common nuisance at the home for drug dealing and prostitution activity.
On July 13, the Salisbury City Police TAC team served a search warrant at the home and Beeman was located inside. The sheriff's office said members of its Criminal Investigation Division and CAT conducted a search of the home and throughout the home located a large amount of paraphernalia indicative of controlled dangerous substance usage and distribution.
The sheriff's office said further investigation revealed that Beeman was maintaining a common nuisance for the purpose of distribution/administration of narcotics and prostitution. Beeman was originally arrested, charged with drug-related offenses, and transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center. He was then released on his own recognizance.
On Aug. 22, the facts of this case were presented to the Wicomico County Grand Jury. The grand jury returned an indictment for 13 criminal offenses.
On Aug. 25, members of the Capitol Area Regional Task Force and CAT arrested Beeman on the open indictment and transported him to the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Beeman is charged with:
- Maintaining a common nuisance to distribute a narcotic
- Two counts of maintaining a common nuisance to administer a narcotic
- Maintaining a common nuisance to administer CDS
- Possession of narcotic production equipment
- Possession with intent to distribute a narcotic
- Possession of equipment to administer CDS
- Three counts of possession not marijuana
- Two counts of prostitution
- Allowing a building to be used for prostitution