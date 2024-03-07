Salisbury Man Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges Following Search Warrant

SALISBURY, MD - Authorities say they arrested 33-year-old Deandre Tyre Ames on felony charges.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says on Feb. 20, detectives executed a search warrant in the 800 Block of East Road in Salisbury. Detectives say during their search, they found a .40 caliber rifle, a 9mm firearm, a .22 caliber firearm, numerous amounts of ammunition and weapon magazines, a digital scale, quantities of cocaine, Fentanyl, and an array of drug distribution paraphernalia.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the primary target of the search warrant, Deandre Tyre Ames, was arrested at the scene.
Ames now faces charges, including possession with intent to distribute narcotics, illegal possession of firearms, and other related offenses. Ames is currently being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.