SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 20-year-old man on multiple weapons and drug charges following an investigation stemming from last week’s fatal shooting.
Police reportedly executed a search warrant on the home of Mykii Lee Sellers, 20, on Truitt Street on July 8th. There, police say they found amounts of marijuana indicating distribution. Authorities then discovered Sellers was allegedly using the empty residence next door as a storage space for contraband.
The vacant home was also searched, and police reportedly found a loaded handgun, an additional loaded extended magazine, more than 6 pounds of marijuana, and about $65,000.
Sellers was arrested and charged with firearm and controlled dangerous substance offenses. He is currently being held without bond.
Police say this arrest was a result of the investigation into the July 5th shooting that left one dead and six others injured. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident and asks anyone with additional information to contact 410-548-4898 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.