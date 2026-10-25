SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man is charged with arson after Deputy State Fire Marshals say he purposely set fire to his home Saturday evening.
They say around 5:30 p.m., they were alerted to the fire on the 6000 block of Hunters Mill Drive. It took 40 firefighters 30 minutes to control the flames, but they say there was still about $175,000 in damages.
They say the fire started in the attached garage to the one-story, single-family home.
They also say he left five cats in the house after setting the fire. Firefighters say they found all five cats unharmed after the fire was put out.
They found 66-year-old Michael Satterfield was the homeowner and identified him as the suspect.
A fire marshal served Satterfield Sunday morning while he was detained at the Wicomico County Detention Center for traffic charges by Maryland State Police.
He was charged with the following:
- Arson 1st degree
- Arson 2nd degree
- Malicious burning 1st degree
- Malicious burning 2nd degree
- Threat of arson
- Intoxicated danger
- Reckless endangerment
- Five counts of animal cruelty
If found guilty of all charges, they say Satterfield faces a maximum penalty of over 72 years in prison and/or over $105,000 in fines. He is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.