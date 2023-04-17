SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been charged with various counts of rape, sex offense, and assault in at least two alleged incidents.
The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office were called to Tidal Health on February 26th to investigate an adult male victim who had been brought to the hospital by EMS. Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division then discovered the victim had reportedly been sexually assaulted while unconscious. The suspect in the assault was identified by police as Ricky Nelson Jr., 37, of Salisbury.
Further investigation by police uncovered another male victim who Nelson allegedly assaulted in July of 2018.
Nelson was indicted on April 3, 2023 on charges of rape second degree, sex offense third degree, assault 2nd degree, sex offense 4th degree, sexual contact, assault 1st degree, and assault 2nd degree. Nelson was served an arrest warrant on April 6 and later released on his own recognizance.
The Sheriff’s Office believes there may be more victims. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.