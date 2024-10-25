SALISBURY, MD - The Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County has announced the murder conviction of a 26-year-old Salisbury man in connection to a fatal shooting in July 2023.
According to prosecutors, Antonio Oliver was in a brief altercation with another man on July 31, 2023 on Fairground Drive in Salisbury. The victim then began to drive away from the area, and Oliver chased after the car with a handgun, according to the State’s Attorney. Once the car was out of sight, investigators say Oliver ran across a parking lot and hid in a corner, waiting for the victim to return.
A few moments later, the victim drove back and exited his car, and Oliver came from around the corner and shot the victim six times, prosecutors say. Oliver then fled from the area and eventually fled Maryland. He was later arrested out of state.
On October 24, 2024, Oliver was convicted in Wicomico County Circuit Court of Murder in the First Degree, Firearm Use in a Crime of Violence, Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm, and related charges following a four-day jury trial.
“The illegal possession of firearms is case is an example of how gun violence is affecting our communities,” State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said of the conviction. “Oliver’s decision to kill the victim took a husband from his wife and a father from his children for no reason and endangered everyone else in the neighboring residences.”
Oliver’s sentencing is currently pending and he remains in custody.