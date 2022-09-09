SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man with an extensive criminal history has been convicted of distribution of fentanyl.
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, a Wicomico County Circuit Court jury, presided over by Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead found 34-year-old Darnell Jenkins guilty of distribution of fentanyl, and two counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Sentencing was postponed following the verdict, and Jenkins remains held without bond.
Members of Maryland State Police and Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into Jenkins selling narcotics in Wicomico County. Two law enforcement officers, posing in an undercover capacity, were able to purchase bundles containing wax folds of fentanyl from Jenkins on three occasions. Officers initially believed the drugs being sold by Jenkins were heroin, but upon laboratory testing, the substances were revealed to befentanyl. Prosecutors said that during the latter two incidents, Jenkins sent another individual to deliver the fentanyl to the covert officers on his behalf. This courier was someone suffering under the throes of drug addiction, and was coaxed into delivering the fentanyl packages at the behest of Jenkins with the promise of receiving additional drugs for his personal use.
At the time of the aforementioned incidents, Jenkins was on supervised probation relating to convictions for armed robbery and attempted armed robbery. Maryland court records show Jenkins has been arrested numerous times throughout the years for an assortment of other crimes, with charges ranging from burglary to intimidation/influence juror and obstruction of justice.
The convictions in this latest case will serve to violate Jenkins’ probation, prosecutors said.