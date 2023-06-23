SALISBURY, Md. - The Virginia State Police have reported the death of a Salisbury man following a crash in Newport News, Virginia last night.
According to police, Henry Lloyd Appleby, 70, of Salisbury stopped his car on Interstate 64 in Virginia with a trailer partially in the left lane of the roadway. Appleby reportedly stepped out of the car and walked around to the rear of the trailer.
A Hyundai Elantra, driven by a 21-year-old from Chesterfield, VA, was traveling in the left lane at the same time. The Elantra then reportedly struck Appleby and the trailer, and the Elantra was then overturned several times.
Appleby was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the Elantra suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police say neither speed nor impairment were factors in the fatal crash.