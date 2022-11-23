LAUREL, Del. - A Salisbury man died in a head-on crash with a dump truck in Laurel on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Delaware State Police said that at around 8 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was going eastbound on Horsey Church Road just east of Chandler Road, while a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was heading westbound and approaching the dump truck.
The car then entered the eastbound lane, crashing head-on into the dump truck.
Police said the driver of the car, a 29-year-old Salisbury man, was not wearing his seat belt properly and died at the scene. Identification is pending notification to the next of kin.
The driver of the dump truck, a 48-year-old Salisbury man, along with four passengers, were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Horsey Church Road was closed for about five hours while the crash was investigated, and the roadway was cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.