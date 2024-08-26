WICOMICO COUNTY, MD - Antonio Jarmon was sentenced to 105 years for his role in a 2021 drive-by shooting.
The Wicomico County State's Attorney announced that on Aug. 23, 36-year-old Antonio Jarmon, of Salisbury, was sentenced to 105 years in the Division of Corrections.
On Dec. 21, 2021, a drive-by shooting occurred at the Westside Cash Market, located at 811 West Road in Salisbury. Two victims were waiting for their food order outside of the store when they were struck by bullets. Authorities say one victim suffered a through-and-through gunshot wound to his leg. The other victim was struck in the side of his head, suffering a cut where the bullet grazed the side of his head.
On June 5, following a three-day trial, Jarmon was convicted on the following charges:
- First Degree Assault - 2 counts
- Second Degree Assault - 2 counts
- Use of a Firearm in a Crime of Violence - 2 counts
- Reckless Endangerment from a Motor Vehicle
- Loaded Handgun in a Vehicle
- Handgun on Person
- Possession of a Firearm with a Criminal Conviction
- Illegal Possession of Ammunition
Officials say Jarmon had an extensive criminal history and was previously convicted of two separate First-Degree Assaults, making him prohibited from possessing firearms.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes said, “Gun violence is a scourge to our community. Members of law enforcement and the prosecutors in my Office work tirelessly to rid it from our streets. The strong sentence handed down in this case sends that message clearly to those who seek to commit gun violence within Wicomico County.”