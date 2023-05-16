SALISBURY, Md. - Markel Barkley, of Salisbury, was sentenced earlier this week to 25 years behind bars following a conviction of Assault in the First Degree, Firearm Use in a Crime of Violence, Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm, and other charges.
The convictions and sentencing stem from an incident from October, 2022, in which Barkley pointed a handgun at his then-girlfriend’s head after she told him to leave her residence, according to the Wicomico State’s Attorney’s Office. The victim texted 911 until police arrived and she managed to flee. Barkley reportedly did not comply with police commands and retreated into the home. He then broke out the back window and fled.
The handgun was discovered at the back of the property and found to be an illegal ghost-gun. .
Maryland State Police launched a search for Barkley employing tactical units, canines, helicopters and drones. He was finally found on October 12, 2022 during an unrelated call.
S. James Sarbanes, Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County sentenced Barkley to forty-five years with all but twenty five years suspended. Ten years of his sentence are a mandatory, without the possibility of parole.