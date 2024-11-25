SALISBURY, MD - The Office of the State’s Attorney or Wicomico County has announced the sentencing of a Salisbury man convicted of sexually abusing a minor.
According to the State’s Attorney, Steven Behr, Jr., 36, sexually abused a minor within a household he frequently visited between 2022 and 2024. Prosecutors say the victim was under 17. The home was also used as an informal daycare. As a Tier II registered sex offender from prior cases, Behr was prohibited from entering any property where daycare services were provided.
Behr pleaded guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Prohibited Entry onto Property by a Sexual Offender Registrant on September 25. On November 22, a Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars. Behr will also have to register as a Tier III Sexual Offender for life.
“Sexual predators will always pose a threat to society. However, those who seek to do our children harm will find no safe haven within Wicomico County,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “The diligent investigative efforts of the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center and the strong sentence handed down by the Court together ensured that justice was served in this case.”