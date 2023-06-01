Salisbury Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Attempted Murder

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - A judge sentenced Gary DuPont Jr. to 30 years in prison for attempted second degree murder, among other charges.
The Wicomico County State's Attorney Office say on June 1, a judge sentenced Gary DuPont Jr., of Salisbury, to 30 years of active incarceration for attempted second degree murder and other related charges.
Officials say 10 years of his sentenced are a mandatory sentence, without the possibility of parole. Gary DuPont Jr. will reportedly be placed on five years of supervise probation upon his eventual release.
On Mar. 15, after a two day jury trial, DuPont Jr. was convicted of attempted second degree, firearm use in a violent crime, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and related offenses.
The state's attorney's office says on Dec. 27, 2021, after a fight at a Dollar General Store on North Salisbury Boulevard, DuPont shot a woman once in the abdomen as she attempted to take his photograph to give to law enforcement. Authorities say Dupont fled the scene and disposed his handgun.
The victim reportedly underwent emergency surgery at Tidal Health Hospital and survived her wound. Dupont was arrested in early Apr. 2022 by agents of the United State Marshals Service.