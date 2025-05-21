child sex abuse generic

SALISBURY, MD - A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 45 years behind bars after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving two children.

According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, Angel Ortega-Gonzalez,  34, sexually abused the two minor children between 2018 and 2022. One of the victims was under 17 while the other was under the age of 10, according to prosecutors. Officials say Ortega-Gonzalez had evaded custody for two years before he was ultimately arrested.

On May 21, prosecutors say Ortega-Gonzalez pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and two counts sexual offense in the third degree. A Wicomico County Circuit Judge sentenced him to 45 years on Wednesday, and Ortega-Gonzalez will also be required to register as a Tier III Sexual Offender for life.

Angel Ortega-Gonzalez

“Justice will be brought to those who sexually abuse children within Wicomico County,” State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said Wednesday. “Due to the multi-disciplinary approach employed by the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center, the diligent efforts by law enforcement in apprehending this Defendant, and the strong sentence handed down by the Court, the survivors of this Defendant’s horrific acts will have some measure of peace and security.”

