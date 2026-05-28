Salisbury man sentenced to over a century in prison for child sex abuse

WICOMCIO COUNTY, Md. - A judge sentenced a man to 105 years in prison for raping a child under his care.
The Wicomico County Office of the State's Attorney says 38-year-old Jacob Price, of Salisbury, pleaded guilty on April 2 to Sexual Abuse of a Minor and four counts of Rape in the Second Degree.
Prosecutors say between August and October of 2025, Price repeatedly sexually abused a minor under his care, who was under the age of 10 at the time.
Price was sentenced on May 22. If he is ever released from prison, he will be under lifetime sexual offender supervision and be required to register as a Tier III sexual offender for life.