SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury may look at increasing fines for those who litter across the city.
The Director of Housing and Community Development Muir Boda suggested the city council consider raising fines. Right now, Muir said the fine for throwing trash in the river is $25.
"There are some things in our code that we want to take a look at," said Boda.
Boda says the city has a volunteer group who cleans up the city, but Boda says that effort may not be sustainable, or one the city should rely on.
"If that breaks up or that goes down it's just going to pick back up and then who cleans it up? And that's the issue we face," said Boda.
WBOC spoke with some Salisbury residents who say they support the idea.
"I think they should. Then it would be a much nicer place to visit," said Pat Cashour.
Adam Wilson says there should be no tolerance for those who leave garbage around the city.
"I would definitely be for that there is absolutely no reason to litter. It's just creating more work and messing up the landscape," said Wilson.
Terry Lynn Pyles says being respectful to the city is basic human decency.
“You have to respect where you live and it has to start with people first," said Pyles.
Muir also suggested the city council consider implementing some education component but acknowledged it would certainly be an added expense and effort for the city.