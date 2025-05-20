Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 55F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.