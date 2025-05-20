SALISBURY, Md.- Three developers claim Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor has stalled development projects by his inaction to sign agreements the City of Salisbury previously committed to signing.
The Salisbury City Council hosted three developers at its Monday night council meeting for an update on their projects. Brad Gillis (Gillis Gilkerson Construction and Development Company) David Layfield (Green Street Housing) and Nick Simpson (Mentis Capital Partners) spoke before the Council.
"We have relied on the commitments of the City of Salisbury and have moved forward with our obligations outlined in the agreement," said Gillis.
The developers are asking the City Council to pass an ordinance that would allow the City Council to override the Mayor and sign off on agreements on behalf of the city. Council President D'Shawn Doughty says the council "as a whole has supported these developments and will continue to do our part in moving each of these projects forward. The council as a whole disagrees with the inaction from the mayor's office."
Nick Simpson of Mentis Capital Partners is developing Salisbury’s Lot 10 (behind the county courthouse) into a hotel and conference center. The state of Maryland awarded the city of Salisbury $4 million for the project, but Simpson says Mayor Taylor refuses to sign off on the project.
"The state has already said what they've accepted for, or what they are willing to give the money for towards the project so at this point we are being held up by the city's unwillingness to sign the subrecipient agreement," said Simpson.
Mayor Randy Taylor says the project plans are incomplete and that the city does not have the parking capacity for more projects.
"I'm here to build a better community and they are here to maybe do something else, I'm not sure," said Taylor. "Every single one of these projects they've got a parking problem. A big one. So I'm trying to manage that issue and they are looking the other way."
David Layfield of Green Street Housing says the issue is beyond parking.
"On TV I am not allowed to say what I really want to say. But it's a lie. Randy Taylor is not looking out for the citizens of Salisbury," said Layfield. "It's Mayor Randy Taylor trying to do everything he can to stop every city project because that's his only goal for his administration."
During the planning stages of the hotel and conference center, Simpson says Mentis Capital Partners have allowed the City of Salisbury to charge the public to park in Lot 10. Simpson says there are plans to close Lot 10 from public parking in response to the Mayor’s inaction beginning July 5th 2025.