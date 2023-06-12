WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Salisbury University men’s lacrosse team has been invited to the White House Monday by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
The President and First Lady have invited the Salisbury University Sea Gulls to the White House as one of various National Championship programs to celebrate College Athlete Day.
The men’s lacrosse team earned the program’s 13th national championship on May 28th with its win over Tufts. The team finished its season with a 23-1 record, 20 of those being straight consecutive wins.
Today’s event at the White House will be broadcast online whitehouse.gov/live and on the White House Facebook page beginning at 11:30 a.m.