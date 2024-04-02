SALISBURY, Md. - The city of Salisbury has been working on the sale of the "Mitchell Landing Apartments" to Green Street Housing since 2021, but when Mayor Randy Taylor assumed office in December, he asked for a higher price for the property.
During a contentious city council meeting on Monday night, members voted unanimously to proceed with the sale of the complex despite Mayor Taylor's objections.
Dave Layfield, a principal at Green Street Housing, says that half of the 24 units at Mitchell Landing are condemned. His plan involves renovating the units and transferring them to the Wicomico Housing Authority. Layfield criticized Mayor Taylor's inaction, stating, "I applaud the Council for doing the Mayor's job for him since he refuses to do his job. We're moving forward with the project as though the city is on board."
Mayor Taylor, however, argued that the $1.3 million offered by Green Street Housing falls short of the property's value. He expressed hope for a resolution, saying, "The proposal that the prior administration proposed to Council did not agree with the land disposition agreement. So that's the issue of debate and I'm hoping that our counsel and his counsel can sit down and work it through."
Layfield is prepared for legal action if Mayor Taylor continues to impede the sale, citing a "specific performance clause" in the real estate contract that obligates the city to sell the property.
Mayor Taylor remained defiant when asked about possible legal action, simply stating, "Well we'll see how it goes from there!"
Council President D'Shawn Doughty recused himself from the debate and vote due to his employment with the developer, Green Street Housing.